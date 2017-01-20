The Predator adds Sterling K. Brown

From one fight to another (but this time not in the courtroom), “The People v. O.J. Simpson” star Sterling K. Brown is in negotiations to join 20th Century Fox’s “The Predator”.

Directed by Shane Black, the cast of the film is lead by Boyd Holbrook with Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn also attached.

We don’t have many plot details yet, but we do know Holbrook is starring as a Special Forces commando, Rhodes and Key will play ex-Marines and Munn will play a scientist.

Should the deal come off, Brown will play a government agent who jails Holbrook’s ex-Marine character, but later needs his help with the Predators (via THR).