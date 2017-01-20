Teaser Trailer: Colossal

Ever wanted to see Anne Hathaway play a giant destructive monster? No, me neither, but here’s the first “Colossal” trailer for you anyway (via EW).

In the film, Hathaway plays an unemployed woman named Gloria who is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to this far-off phenomenon.

Written and directed by Nacho Vigalondo, the film co-stars Jason Sudeikis, Tim Blake Nelson, Austin Stowell, and Dan Stevens, and will hit cinemas on April 7.