James Cameron & Tim Miller developing Terminator conclusion!

He said he wouldn’t return to the franchise, but it looks like James Cameron will indeed be back!

Original “Terminator” helmer Cameron is set to team up with “Deadpool” director Tim Miller and Skydance’s David Ellison to develop a “reboot and conclusion” to the “Terminator” series.

According to Deadline, Cameron regains rights to the franchise in 2019 and will “godfather” the project, which could finally bring a sufficient close to the story.

He is in early talks with Miller to take the helm, and Ellison is “bankrolling” the project.

We don’t have many solid detail about the project yet, including whether they plan to reboot the series or pick up from where Cameron left off (he directed the first and second films in the franchise but has had practically no involvement in the sequels that followed).