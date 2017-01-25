Veronica Mars might be returning to TV!

Though slammed with “iZombie” and a new “Lost Boys” series, “Veronica Mars” creator Rob Thomas says he hasn’t completely abandoned the petite tween detective. Mars, who we last saw in the (crowd-funded and) rather slick “Veronica Mars” movie in, may return in a mini-series.

Thomas and Kristen Bell are looking at doing something similar to the “X-Files” and “Prison Break” revivals, a tight event series.

“Kristen and I both want to figure out some way we could do a six-episode Veronica Mars mystery,” Thomas tells TVLine. “If I were a betting man, I bet that it will happen. I just don’t know when it will be.”

Bell’s commitment to NBC’s ”The Good Place” might prove tricky, he says. “We need to find a window where we could both do it,” he explained. “When actors are on network shows, most standard contracts will give them outs for, like, one episode a year of guest-starring. But then there are also sometimes outs if you’re doing something that is non-competitive. Would NBC consider a Veronica Mars thing on, like, Netflix non-competitive? We have not figured that out yet.”