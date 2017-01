A trailer for the gothic romantic thriller, from “Cruel Intentions” director Roger Michell, has been released.

“My Cousin Rachel” opens June 9th in the U.K. and July 14th in the United States.

Based on the novel by Daphne Du Maurier, “My Cousin Rachel” stars Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz in the thrilling tale of a man that plots revenge against his cousin, believing she murdered his guardian. The man ends up falling spell to the charms of the woman.