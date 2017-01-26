The Predator plot tidbits, Tremblay joins cast

“Room” star Jacob Tremblay has joined the cast of Shane Black’s “The Predator”, says THR.

Shane Black and Fred Dekker’s script, which takes place in a more “domestic setting” than the jungle terrain of the original, will star Boyd Holbrook as an ex-marine who discovers the existence of a new, fierce breed of alien but struggles to get anyone to believe him. Assumingly, he comes into contact with others – maybe even Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ‘Dutch’, who is rumoured to be appearing – who have had a run-in with this ‘Predator’ themselves.

Tremblay will play Holbrook’s son.

Both Black and Dekker have confirmed that the story is directly connected to the 1987 film, with rumours circulating suggesting that Holdbrook’s character is the son of original “Predator” hero Schwarzenegger.

Sterling K. Brown, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes and Olivia Munn are also onboard the actioner, with Thomas Jane in talks to join the cast.

Production on the film begins in February in Vancouver.