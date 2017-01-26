Stephen King’s not going to like the next film adaptation of his Lawnmower Man either

A remake of “The Lawnmower Man” movie – as opposed to the original short story by Stephen King, of which the Brett Leonard directed film bares little resemblance – is in the works.

Described as a “VR realization of the film”, the project is being produced by Jaunt, who worked on Doug Liman’s “Invisible” series.

The original 1992 film starred Jeff Fahey as a mentally challenged gardener who becomes ‘smarter’ after doctor Pierce Brosnan experiments on him using virtual reality technology.

The original Stephen King story was so different to the film that the author ultimately sued New Line Cinema over it.

It was followed by a 1996 sequel, “Lawnmower Man 2 : Beyond Cyberspace”.

No further details on Vaunt’s new take at this time.