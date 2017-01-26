Harris joins Rampage, Mendelsohn has Steady Habits

Bond girl Naomie Harris will join franchise king Dwayne Johnson in the film adaptation of the classic video game “Rampage”.

Johnson, reuniting with director Brad Peyton (“San Andreas”) on the New Line monster movie, plays an animal-lover forced to protect North America from a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf.

Harris, nominated for an Oscar for her work in “Moonlight”, plays a geneticist with a moral streak.

“Rogue One” star Ben Mendelsohn is joining Nicole Holofcener’s “The Land of Steady Habits”.

Also starring Edie Falco and Thomas Mann, the film is based on Ted Thompson’s novel about a recent retiree (Mendelsohn) ensconced in the ‘land of steady habits’ – the affluent, morally strict hamlets of Connecticut that dot his commuter rail line. With his son now grown, he wants a fresh start and so he leaves his wife, buys a condo, and gets ready to bask in his newfound sense of freedom – which isn’t as fulfilling as he imagined.

Via ‘Heat Vision’, ‘Deadline’