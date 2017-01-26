Richard Kelly considering Donnie Darko sequel

Having recently declared his distaste for films titled “S.Darko” (having had nothing to do with it), no surprise to learn that “Donnie Darko” director Richard Kelly wants to redeem the ‘franchise’ by making a more “ambitious” – and hopefully better – sequel to the 2001 classic.

Speaking to HMV about the newly-released 2-disc Blu-ray set (available in the UK), Kelly says he’s got an idea for another film set in the “Darko” world – but it’s going to take quite a bit of dough to make it happen.

“I think there’s something much bigger and more ambitious to do in that universe. It’s big and expensive and I think there’s time to get to that. I want to make sure we’ve got the budget to do it justice and not to compromise anything. Another story in this world needs resources and we need to have that in place. I need to get my next film out of the gate and then we can go back and look at it.”

Interesting that Kelly should use the world ‘universe’, suggesting his “Donnie Darko” follow-up might be somewhat of a reboot with a new lead (Jake Gyllenhaal’s fee has grown considerably since the release of the original). If it ever happens…