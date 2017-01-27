‘X-Files as a comedy’ coming to FOX; Adam Scott, Craig Robinson to star

Fox has greenlit “Ghosted”, a new comedy pilot starring Craig Robinson (“This is the End”) and Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”).

Single-camera comedy it said to be “The X-Files” as a comedy with a cynical skeptic (Robinson) and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Scott) recruited by The Bureau Underground to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles, all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race.

Robinson and Scott will both serve as executive producers, with Kevin Etten (“Workaholics,” “Scrubs,” “Desperate Housewives”) showrunner and EP.

The actors previously co-starred in “Hot Tub Time Machine 2”.

