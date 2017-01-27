Saw Legacy adds Vandervoort, Anderson

Former “Smallville” actress Laura Vandervoort (‘Supergirl’) and Hannah Anderson (“Shoot the Messenger”) are the first cast members aboard Lionsgate’s “Saw” reboot.

Tilted “Saw : Legacy”, and based on a scrtipt by Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, the film will hail from Australian filmmakers Peter and Michael Spierig, who cut their teeth on homegrown genre gems like “Daybreakers” and “Predestination”.

Vandervoort starred for three seasons on SyFy’s “Bitten”. Anderson is known for TV’s “Shoot the Messenger” and “Lizzie Borden Took an Ax.”

While we don’t have any word on who the ladies will be playing in the film, Bloody Disgusting recently reported that the film will see the return of iconic villain Jigsaw, played by Tobin Bell, so chances are they’ll be the demented nut’s next victims.

Via ‘Variety‘