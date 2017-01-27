To celebrate the release of “Manchester by the Sea”, in cinemas Feb 2, Moviehole in association with Universal Pictures are giving you the chance to win one of 5 double-in season passes.

Set in the North Shore of Massachusetts, ”Manchester by the Sea” is the new film written and directed by Kenneth Lonergan (”You Can Count on Me”, ”Margaret”).

Manchester by the Sea tells the story of the Chandler family, a working class family from Massachusetts. After Lee’s (Casey Affleck) older brother Joe (Kyle Chandler) suddenly passes away, he is made the legal guardian of his nephew (Lucas Hedges). Lee is forced to deal with a tragic past that separated him from his wife Randi (Michelle Williams) and the community where he was born and raised.

See the trailer here

How To Win :

Fill out your details below, and tell us, in the answer box: Which city Casey Affleck was born in?



In Cinemas February 2

© 2016 Universal Studios

Yet to be Classified

http://www.manchesterbythesea.com.au/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/UniversalPicturesAU

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Answer

Your Postal Address





This competition closes at 6pm AEST on 1 February