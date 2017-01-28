Casting: Hawke & Rapace, Brown, Tomb Raider, Shadowhunters

Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace have signed on to star in writer/director Robert Budreau’s “Stockholm”.

The film is based on the true story of the European city’s 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis that was documented in the 1974 New Yorker article ‘The Bank Drama‘ by Daniel Lang. The hostages bonded with their captors and turned against the authorities, giving rise to the psychological phenomenon known as “Stockholm Syndrome.”

“Stranger Things” youngster Millie Bobby Brown has been cast in upcoming monster flick “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”.

She’s the first cast member to be revealed in the film, which is the sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla”. Michael Dougherty is directing from a script he wrote with Zach Shields.

The film – which is part of Legendary and Warner Bros’ cinematic Monsterverse (including the upcoming “Kong: Skull Island” and a planned Godzilla vs King Kong movie) – is set for release on March 22, 2019.

Dominic West will play Lara Croft’s father in MGM and Warner Bros’ “Tomb Raider” reboot, reports THR.

Alicia Vikander is set to star as archeologist-adventurer Lara Croft in the film which will be directed by Roar Uthaug.

This actually marks the second time that West has played the father of Vikander’s character – he also played her Dad in 2014’s “Testament of Youth”!

“Game of Thrones” actor Will Tudor has joined the cast of Freeform’s “Shadowhunters” as a a recurring guest star in the later half of the second season.

Tudor will play Sebastian, a charming, brilliant and highly educated Shadowhunter with unrivaled fighting abilities. Originally from a foreign Institute, he finds his way to the New York Institute after befriending one of the show’s main characters.

The second half of season 2 is slated to air later in 2017.