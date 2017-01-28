Meet The Girlfriend Experience’s three new leads & read the season 2 synopsis!

Anna Friel, Louisa Kraus and Carmen Ejogo are set to star in the second season of Steven Soderbergh’s limited series “The Girlfriend Experience”.

The first season of the show starred Riley Keough, but it was announced last year that the second season would focus on entirely new characters, relationships, plotlines and locations

Well, Starz has now revealed those new plot lines, announcing that the second season is set to follows two parallel storylines, one set in Washington, D.C. and the other, in New Mexico.

The 14-episode scripted anthology series will be written, directed and executive produced by Lodge Kerrigan and Amy Seimetz:

Kerrigan’s storyline is set against the backdrop of the corrupting influence of dark money in the upcoming 2018 U.S. mid-term elections, where everything and everyone has a price. This section of the second season of “The Girlfriend Experience” tracks an unexpected and complex relationship between Erica Myles (Friel), a commanding and strong-willed finance director of a Republican super PAC, and Anna Greenwald (Krause), a confident and intelligent GFE provider at the top of her game. Erica is under intense pressure to deliver on her super PAC fundraising goals. She meets Anna and enlists her help in blackmailing a high-powered dark money fundraiser. After their initial exchange, Erica and Anna fall into a complicated sexual relationship, marked by an exploration of vulnerability, dominance and submission, which also draws in Erica’s manipulative ex-girlfriend. The mix of personal instability and career pressure mount and lead Erica down a path, both professionally and personally, that she struggles to control.

Seimetz‘ storyline follows Bria Jones (Ejogo). After discovering disturbing information about a regular client, Jones is forced to relocate to a remote location in New Mexico. Unable to shake her desire for risky relationships and the finer things in life, Bria navigates her new penniless and surreal existence by forming eerily intimate transactional relationships. While Bria’s ghosts from the past continue to haunt, her new connections with men redefine the meaning of the Girlfriend Experience.