Fox orders vampire drama The Passage

Rightly or wrongly, it would appear Fox still believes there’s something left to milk from the Vampire genre.

The network has given a pilot order to “The Passage”, an adaptation of Justin Cronin’s 2010 book (the first in a trilogy).

The official description (as per THR) reads: The Passage begins as a character-driven government conspiracy thriller and morphs into a post-apocalyptic saga with vampires. The potential series spans over a century and focuses on a young girl named Amy who must save the human race.

Elizabeth Heldens is writing the one-hour drama. Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker are exec produces. Cronin will co-exec produce.