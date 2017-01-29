Amazon reveals Patriot premiere date & new images

Amazon has a new original series due for release next month, with “Patriot” set to premiere on February 24 exclusively on Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany and Austria.

Starring Michael Dorman, Terry O’Quinn, Kurtwood Smith and Michael Chernus, “Patriot” follows the complicated life of intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman). His latest assignment is to prevent Iran from going nuclear, requiring him to forgo all safety nets and assume a perilous “non-official cover”—that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm. A bout with PTSD, the Federal government’s incompetence and the intricacies of keeping a day job in the “front” industrial piping company cause a barrage of ever-escalating fiascos that jeopardize Tavner’s mission.

The series is executive produced by Steven Conrad, who also writes and directs on the series, James Parriott, Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, Charles Gogolak, and Gil Bellows.