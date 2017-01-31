Han & Chewie are back before the cameras!

Lucasfilm today announced production had kicked off on the latest ‘Star Wars Story’, “Han Solo”, from Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

The film, shooting under the faux title “Red Cup”, stars Alden Ehrenreich as the character made famous by Harrison Ford. Donald Glover plays Solo’s long-time on-off friend Lando, Woody Harrelson plays the title character’s mentor, and Emilia Clarke plays an undisclosed role.

Written by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, “Han Solo” opens May 25, 2018.

While “Solo” likely won’t feature an appearance by Ford, future instalments of the “Star Wars” trilogy just might.