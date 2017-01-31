Fuqua exists Scarface for sequel

Antoine Fuqua has dropped out of Universal’s “Scarface” remake, reports Variety.

Apparently there hasn’t been a clash with the studio – over script or casting choices, as is usually the case – but rather a run-in with a calendar date. Sony and actor Denzel Washington are so keen to get going on a sequel to “The Equalizer” that Fuqua’s been forced off “Scarface” so he can helm the former.

Universal, determined to get the film going for Spring, have started meeting with potential replacements for Fuqua.

The “Scarface” redo stars Diego Luna in the role made famous by Al Pacino in the ’80s classic.