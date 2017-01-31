Trump causes issues for 007 franchise?

Seems Daniel Craig isn’t the only one unsure about future 007 instalments. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade have written every instalment of the franchise since “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1999), so you’d think they’d have an idea where Bond should go next – sadly, they don’t. Thanks to politics, the duo – who recently retired from the franchise’s writing board- say the Bond franchise would seem to be a hard nut to crack at the moment.

“I’m just not sure how you would go about writing a James Bond film now”, Purvis tells The Telegraph. “Each time, you’ve got to say something about Bond’s place in the world, which is Britain’s place in the world. But things are moving so quickly now, that becomes tricky. With people like Trump, the Bond villain has become a reality. So when they do another one, it will be interesting to see how they deal with the fact that the world has become a fantasy.”

For more from Purvis and Wade, including their thoughts on the critically-maligned “Spectre”, check out the interview here.