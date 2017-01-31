McGregor nixed Predator, two more join Avengers

The Predator

Before Boyd Holbrook was cast – and possibly even Benicio Del Toro, whom Holbrook replaced – the producers of Shane Black’s semi “Predator” sequel apparently went after UFC champ Conor McGregor.

“I got offered The Predator movie”, McGregor said at this week’s ‘An Evening With’ event. “There’s a new Predator movie coming out and the guys came to me, did you see that horse thing I’ve done, the horse racing? That was like three days’ solid work for a hell of a lot of money, for three days.

During that three day course, the people from Predator who are having this new Predator movie, a blockbuster… They came in and tried to sell the whole s–t. ‘We want you to be the main guy and you’re gonna fight Predator’ and I’m like ‘This sounds brilliant! How much?’ Not enough.

We went back and forth negotiating and the number climbed up but if I was to do it [it] would mean eight weeks in Canada, in Toronto or somewhere. It’s too long a time. You can’t do a million things at once. The Pegasus thing was one thing because it was like three days, in and out. But seven, eight weeks on a film set is heavy as f–k. Plus it would have crept in around when he (McGregor’s unborn child) was due. I didn’t want to get tricky with that so I turned down that offer.”

Via ‘AVP Galaxy‘

Avengers Infinity War

A few more faces from the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been confirmed for the two-part “Avengers” sequel this week. Most recently, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” actresses Pom Klementieff (Mantis) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) have confirmed their involvement via the social nets – pretty much concluding that the entire cast of “Guardians” are involved.

Right that’s me off! Blasting some Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark as I take off back to America! It’s time to go to war. #infinitywar A photo posted by Karen Gillan (@karengillanofficial) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:55am PST