Mel Gibson comeback train chugs on! Is Daddy’s Home 2 next?

Like Martin Riggs emerging from a flaming funeral of blazing cars atop an LA freeway, Mel Gibson has returned to cinema with a vengeance. Seems, as far as Hollywood is concerned, the man’s talent is enough to spur their forgiveness for his inebriated and/or manic antics from a few years back.

With award season looming large, and Gibson’s “Hacksaw Ridge” tipped to do quite well for itself as several of the ceremonies – notably, the Oscars – the studios seem determined to make amends with the former bad boy of the Malibu bar scene.

First production facility wanting back in the Mel Gibson business?

Paramount.

The Melrose Ave-based studio have officially offered Gibson, who was essentially blacklisted by the major studios after his behaviour a decade ago or so, a major role in the “Daddy’s Home” sequel.

Gibson and John Lithgow are being courted to join Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in a sequel to the surprise 2015 hit. It’s not said, but assumingly the iconic duo are being courted to play the fathers of Wahlberg and Ferrell’s characters, respectively.

Sure, Gibson might pass (particularly if he actually decides to watch “Daddy’s Home” – one of the shittiest comedies of the past few years) but the offer suggests that even if he does, there’ll be plenty more coming down the line.

Welcome back, Gibson.

Are we only a couple of years shy from a new “Lethal Weapon” sequel (Shane Black has flirted with the idea) or “What Women STILL Want”? The Magic-8 Ball says “yes, this is possible.. Sugar tits.”

