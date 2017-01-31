The Batman, a Matt Reeves film?

Hot on the rim of hard reports, earlier today, that Ben Affleck has been relieved of his directing duties on “The Batman” by Warner Bros because of his lousy his last directorial effort, “Live by Night”, did for them had opted not to directing his long-gestating “Batman” film, so he could concentrate on his performance in it (and his producing duties), word has already leaked on a possible replacement.

According to Variety’s Justin Kroll, Matt Reeves (“Cloverfield”) has reportedly been mentioned as someone on WB’s wish-list. They may wait to see how his “War of the Planet of the Apes” does, with film snobs and accountants, when it releases this July, I’m thinkin’…

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Hearing Matt Reeves is high on the list of directors they are looking at</p>— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) <a href=”https://twitter.com/krolljvar/status/826245450302836736″>January 31, 2017</a></blockquote>

