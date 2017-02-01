La La Land songwriters write music for Flash/Supergirl musical episode!

Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have penned an original song entitled “Runnin’ Home to You” for “The Flash/Supergirl” musical episode. Grant Gustin will perform the song in “The Flash” episode entitled “Duet,” airing Tuesday, March 21, 8:00-9:00 pm ET/PT on The CW.

In addition to “Runnin’ Home to You,” “The Flash” episode will feature another original song penned by “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star and executive producer Rachel Bloom and Tom Root, entitled “Super Friend.”

Pasek and Paul are the Oscar/Tony/Emmy-nominated songwriting team behind the Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hansen, A Christmas Story, The Musical and Dogfight. The duo penned the lyrics for the award-winning song “City of Stars” from the film “La La Land,” which was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Original Song and a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for Best Music for “La La Land.” Pasek and Paul have also received two Oscar nominations, one for “City of Stars” and a second for “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” both from “La La Land.” Feature film credits include “Trolls,” “The Greatest Showman” and “Medusa.” Their songs have also been featured on “Smash,” “Sesame Street” and “Johnny and the Sprites.”

“Benj and Justin are the premiere song-writing duo of our time,” said Andrew Kreisberg, Executive Producer for “The Flash” and “Supergirl”. “Not only are they two of the most talented people Greg and I have ever met, they are also two of the nicest. To have them be a part of our musical episode is beyond our wildest expectations. We hope everyone falls in love with the song they wrote for us as much as we did.”

