New Star Trek is in front of the cameras!

Production officially began last week on the first season of “Star Trek : Discovery” for CBS All Access.

”Star Trek”, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with “Star Trek : Discovery”. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers. The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.

“Star Trek : Discovery” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

CBS All Access is the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service. In addition to its upcoming original series, CBS All Access gives CBS fans the ability to watch more than 8,500 episodes on demand – spanning current shows from primetime, daytime and late night, as well as past seasons of select series and classic TV hits. CBS All Access is currently available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Fire TV.