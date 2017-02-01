Kidman is Aquamommy!

For the first time since tantalizing Val Kilmer’s codpiece in 1995’s “Batman Forever”, Nicole Kidman is headed to the DC Film Universe. The Aussie actress, basking in the glow of awards fave “Lion”, has been set to star as Aquaman’s mother in the James Wan directed film of the same name. Considering the film is shooting in Australia, and therefore the product ion’s forced to use a percentage of Australian talent, there’s about as much surprise that Warner Bros went after Kidman for this just as Marvel did Cate Blanchett on their Oz-lensed “Thor” sequel last year.

Kidman’s character Atlanna hails from the underwater kingdom of Atlantis. In the comics, she met a lighthouse keeper, fell in love with him, and they produced an Aquababy. Assumingly, it was a water birth.

Also aboard the production, which lenses downunder in April, “The Get Down” actor Yahya Abdul-Marteen II. He’s playing the villainous Black Manta in the film alongside fellow rogue Ocean Master, played by Patrick Wilson.

“Aquaman” also stars Jason Momoa in the title role, with Willem Dafoe as Dr. Vulko and Amber Heard as Mera.

