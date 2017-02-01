Di Caprio to wield The Black Hand in Petrosino biopic

Leonardo Di Caprio will play hero cop Joe Petrosino in the film adaptation of Stephen Talty’s novel “The Black Hand”.

Setup at Paramount, The Gotham Group and Appian Way, the thriller fixes on Petrosino’s determination to nab a ruthless gang that came out of Italy at the turn of the 20th century. Petrosino would ultimately be assassinated by the pre-American mafia outfit but only after he had arrested and deported many of the crooks.

A writer is currently being sought for the project.

Talty’s novel “A Captain’s Duty” was turned into the flick “Captain Phillips”.

Via ‘Deadline‘