Casting : Farrell, Cooke, Jackson, Wilde, Pena, Love

Fresh from “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, Colin Farrell is in talks to join Denzel Washington in “Inner City”.

From writer-director Dan Gilroy (“Nightcrawler”), the film centers on an awkward, reclusive lawyer, to be played by Washington, who has worked as a legal researcher in Los Angeles for decades. When his mentor passes away, he is recruited by a prestigious and more cutthroat law firm where he stumbles upon a case that changes his entire life.

Farrell will play the slick, money-focused lawyer who recruits the researcher to his firm.

Jennifer Fox produces the film, which kicks off in March in Los Angeles.

Olivia Cooke (“Bates Motel”), Samuel L.Jackson and Olivia Wilde have boarded Dan Fogelman’s multigenerational love story “Life Itself”.

the film, also featuring Oscar Isaac, Antonio Banderas and Laia Costa, centers on a couple (Isaac and Wilde) whose love story spans both decades and continents, from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside, and are all connected by a single event.

The project is filming on location in New York and Seville.

Michael Pena (“Ant-Man”) will star in Ben Young’s sci-fi thriller “Extinction” for Good Universe and Mandeville Films.

Scripted by Spenser Cohen, Brad Caleb Kane and ”Arrival” scribe Eric Heisserer, the story follows a man who has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into a reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on brutality and destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep his family safe from harm.

The title will be presented to buyers at EFM next week.

Controversial rocker Courtney Love will star in a biopic on Lyle and Erik Menendez brothers for Lifetime.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato will direct the movie, the true story of the men who murdered Jose and Kitty (Love) Mendez in 1989.

Set to go into production in Feb in Vancouver, the film will show “the extreme abuse the brothers endured at their father’s hands, while their mother looked the other way”.

Via ‘THR‘, ‘Deadline‘, ‘The Live Feed‘