Watch the first 3 minutes of Rings

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip and the first three minutes from their “Ring” reboot, er, “Rings”.

The clip, which might spur a change of undies, features “Big Bang Theory” alum Johnny Galecki. Anyone that knows their horror knows that horror isn’t new to the actor, who was a part of the teen classic “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in the ’90s.

The follow-up to the old Naomi Watts spooker, opening in cinemas this Friday, stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio. F. Javier Gutierrez helms.