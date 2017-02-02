Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, John Wick: Chapter 2 debut new photos

More sequels, more photos. Such is life, right?

First up today are some new shots from the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, courtesy of USA Today.

Chris Pratt returns to headline the film as Star-Lord with Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket, Michael Rooker as Yondu, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin. Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan and Kurt Russell are also joining the cast for the “Guardians of the Galaxy” sequel, which opens on May 5, 2017.

With the release of “John Wick: Chapter 2” coming up on Feb 10, a bunch of new photos from that film have also hit the web, via Comingsoon.

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.