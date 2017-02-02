John Wick goes to Russia

Keanu Reeves is attached to star in the romantic thriller ”Siberia”, The Hollywood Reporter announced today.

Per the trade, Matthew Ross will helm the film, which “centers on American diamond trader Lucas, who goes to Russia to meet with his Russian partner, Pyotr, to sell blue diamonds. When Pyotr goes missing, Lucas ventures deep into Siberia to find him and the diamonds, but instead finds Katya, a local cafe owner, and is drawn into a steamy affair.”

Sounds like a real departure for Reeves, who has been high on knee-tapping popcorn fare like “John Wick 2” and the upcoming “Replicas” in recent times.

Scott B. Smith (”A Simple Plan”) penned the script, based on a treatment by Stephen Hamel. Reeves will serve as a producer on the flick.

IM Global are shopping “Siberia” at EFM next week.