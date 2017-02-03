Peter Jackson’s Mortal Engines adds first cast members

Robbie Sheehan is set to star in Universal and MRC’s “Mortal Engines”, with Ronan Raftery cast in a supporting role.

Peter Jackson is co-writing and producing the adaptation of Philip Reeve’s book, which is being directed by Christian Rivers.

Jackson is writing the movie with Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens.

The book is set thousands of years in the future. Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, devouring each other in a struggle over diminishing resources. On one of these massive Traction Cities, Tom Natsworthy has an unexpected encounter with a mysterious young woman from the Outlands, who will change the course of his life forever.

According to Variety, the sci-fi/fantasy movie is the first in a planned series of films based on Reeve’s novels. They are “Mortal Engines”, “Predator’s Gold”, “Infernal Devices”, and “A Darkling Plain.”

Production will kick off in New Zealand this spring, with the film set to open on December 14, 2018.