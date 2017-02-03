Sharknado 5 to shoot in Australia!

Relations between the US and Australian governments may be on shaky ground, after that phone call between Donald Trump and Mellican Trumbell, but at least the local and international branches of SyFy seem keen on working together.

“Sharknado 2” will shoot in Australia in the coming months.

Expected to create more than four jobs, not to mention employ the services of both a retired nurse and ambo driver, the production will also lens in Bulgaria and the UK.

Tara Reid and Ian Ziering, the stars of the previous four crapbusters, return, along with Cassie Scerbo.

“Sharknado 5” sees the deadly weather phenomenon of shark-infested storms bombard cities around the world – thus the need to film in more than 5 countries this time around. Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first four films, is back to helm this latest installment, based on a script by Scotty Mullen.

One question : Where do I audition!?