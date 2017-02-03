Twin Peaks prequel airing ahead of Season 3 premiere

Showtime, your completest sons of guns.

Ahead of the premiere of the long-awaited third season, and on the crust of the Season 1 and 2 pies, the cabler has announced they’ll also be screening the “Twin Peaks” prequel movie to prepare viewers for their return to Glastonbury Grove.

Here’s the press release with airdate deets.

NEW YORK – February 1, 2017 – Starting on Wednesday, March 1, SHOWTIME is offering its subscribers the opportunity to catch up on the phenomenon that is TWIN PEAKS by making the original series’ prequel film FIRE WALK WITH ME available on the SHOWTIME streaming service, SHOWTIME ANYTIME(R) and SHOWTIME ON DEMAND(R). FIRE WALK WITH ME will also debut on air on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Set before the original TWIN PEAKS, FIRE WALK WITH ME is directed by David Lynch and chronicles the seven days leading up to the brutal murder of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee). With the first two seasons of TWIN PEAKS already available across all of its platforms, SHOWTIME is offering subscribers the opportunity to binge watch the entirety of the original series ahead of the new TWIN PEAKS debut on May 21.

Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new TWIN PEAKS will debut with a two-part premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Immediately following the TWIN PEAKS premiere, SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to the third and fourth parts, exclusively across the SHOWTIME streaming service, SHOWTIME ANYTIME and SHOWTIME ON DEMAND. In its second week, TWIN PEAKS will air the third and fourth parts back-to-back on SHOWTIME, starting at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The new SHOWTIME 18-part limited event series picks up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. TWIN PEAKS is written and executive produced by series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost, and is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland. For more information about TWIN PEAKS, go to: http://twinpeaksonshowtime.tumblr.com/, follow on https://twitter.com/SHO_TwinPeaks and join the conversation using #TwinPeaks.