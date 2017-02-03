Saldana guns for Hummingbird, Johnson is Unfit

Zoe Saldana will star in the action thriller “Hummingbird” for directors Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom.

Written by John McClain (snigger) the Black List sript fixes on an assassin whose latest mark forces her to reveal her true identity. It’s apparently in the vein of Scarlett Johansson flick “Lucy”.

Good Universe is handling sales and will promote the flick at this month’s EFM.

Via ‘Heat Vision‘

Dakota Johnson is circling “Unfit” for Amazon Studios and RatPac Entertainment.

Here’s the synopsis of Melissa London Hilfer’s script : In the not-so-distant past, America was gripped by a political movement that promised to eliminate the “unfit” from our country. This is the shocking true story of Carrie Buck, a young Virginia woman who became a lightning rod for that movement and was forced to singlehandedly fight against it for the one thing she desperately wanted – to be a mother.

Amazon snapped the script up for a sumly six figures.

Via ‘Deadline‘