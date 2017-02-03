TV : Black Lightning moves to CW, Goldbergs spin-off a go at ABC

The CW might be adding a fifth superhero show to it’s weekly line-up of DC comics turned telehits.

Greg Berlanti’s “Black Lightning”, originally due to go at Fox, looks to be making the move to the CW – the home of Berlanti’s other superhero series “Supergirl”, “Arrow”, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Flash”.

Fox opted not to go to pilot with the series, which would tell of black superhero Jefferson Pierce, so The CW has – seemingly – swept in.

Via ‘Deadline‘

The recently-announced “Goldbergs” spin-off, set in the 90s and fixing on Bryan Callen’s Coach Rick Mellor, is a go at ABC.

Also expected to be a part of the pilot are Tim Meadows as guidance counselor Andre Glascott and “Goldbergs” star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who would guest star.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘