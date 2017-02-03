TV : Black Lightning moves to CW, Goldbergs spin-off a go at ABC

By Tawnee TV -
9

The CW might be adding a fifth superhero show to it’s weekly line-up of DC comics turned telehits.

Greg Berlanti’s “Black Lightning”, originally due to go at Fox, looks to be making the move to the CW – the home of Berlanti’s other superhero series “Supergirl”, “Arrow”, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Flash”.

Fox opted not to go to pilot with the series, which would tell of black superhero Jefferson Pierce, so The CW has – seemingly – swept in.

Via ‘Deadline

The recently-announced “Goldbergs” spin-off, set in the 90s and fixing on Bryan Callen’s Coach Rick Mellor, is a go at ABC.

Also expected to be a part of the pilot are Tim Meadows as guidance counselor Andre Glascott and “Goldbergs” star Wendi McLendon-Covey, who would guest star.

THE GOLDBERGS -“I Heart Video Dating” – Erica and Lainey try to find Bill a woman of interest by using new technology for dating. They recruit Adam to create a demo reel, but Beverly insists she will find someone the old fashioned way. Meanwhile, after a “failed” aptitude test, Barry decides he wants to be a gym teacher and becomes Coach Mellor’s apprentice, on “The Goldbergs,” WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Byron Cohen)
BRYAN CALLEN

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR