Crow director conjures up Wan spin-off

Music video director Corin Hardy (long attached to direct the on-again off-again never-gonna-happen remake of “The Crow”) is attached to direct New Line’s next “Conjuring” spin-off, spooky ass nun bitch aka “The Nun”.

The religious freakshow, who haunted Vera Fermiga’s character in “The Conjuring 2”, has been deemed worthy enough for her own flick by New Line. Series head honcho James Wan will produce and co-write the script (so it has half a chance of turning out decent).

The first spin-off of the “Conjuring”, “Annabelle” did solid business a coupla years back (even if it wasn’t half the spook-show it’s predecessor was); a second sequel to it bows this August.

Look, horror’s starting to wear out it’s welcome [again], that we can admit, but thanks to a few unique voices – particularly Wan – the odd genre effort still plays nicely to a packed, sweaty auditorium full of horny lads an lasses.

Via ‘Deadline‘