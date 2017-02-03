Robert Englund back as Freddy Krueger!?

Don’t be silly, of course Hollywood isn’t giving fans what they want – and what might actually get their bumpy “Elm Street” series back on track. But we will get to see Robert Englund donning his other, slightly less clean-cut mug again in a documentary.

Englund’s putting on the Freddy Krueger gear again for a new documentary “Nightmares in the Makeup Chair”, which pays tribute to the practial effects artists who have worked on the “Elm Street” saga over the years.

EW, who have the first details on the flick, also premiered the teaser (below). Directing is Mike Kerz with effects guru Robert Kurzman charged with the task of bringing the original and best Freddy back to life one more time.

Englund also issued the following statement on the film :

Nightmares in the Makeup Chair is my love letter to the Nightmare on Elm Street series and to practical makeup. I’ve always been in awe of the multi-talented makeup effects artists. From sketching to sculpting, they realize the design. Then to the fine precision of the molding and the manufacturing of the makeup appliances which are nearly paper thin. And then, the application process where I sit in the makeup chair and I become their living canvas as they glue me in and paint the appliances. This documentary not only captures their talent, but I think it might inspire a new generation of practical effects artists. I was happy to become Freddy once again to share the makeup process with the fans.

The 2010 remake (starring Jackie Earle Haley in Englund’s part) seems to have killed any hopes of seeing Englund reprise Krueger for a new feature film (though he has expressed interest in being a part of that oft-rumoured prequel if it ever comes to be; maybe we can de-age him, Michael Douglas/Ant-Man style, New Line!?) but at least we’ll get to hear that voice, coming out of that scarred, smiling face, one more time. Maybe the projected success of the doc will even spur New Line to bring Englund back into the Freddy fold?

Let a boy dream.