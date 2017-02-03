Cruising for a Croissant : MI:6 to lens in Paris

The next “Mission : Impossible” flick – that’s the sixth for those counting (or five, for those who refuse to count the dodgy “Mission : Impossible II”) – will shoot in Paris, according to THR.

While Paris likely won’t be the only international spot the film utilizes (most of the “M:I” films have filmed in several countries), it’s the first one locked in.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and starring Tom Cruie (duh!) and Rebecca Ferguson, “Mission : Impossible 6” is back on after going on short pause over a pay dispute.