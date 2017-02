The poster for the upcoming “Captain Underpants” movie has debuted today (via Nerdist) revealing the film’s full title: “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”.

Ed Helms is on board to star as the title character, with Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch, Nick Kroll and Jordan Peele co-starring.

Directed by David Soren, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” will open on June 2.