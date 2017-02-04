Casting: Pitch Perfect 3, Aquaman

John Lithgow is set to join Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks and Brittany Snow in Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3″.

Trish Sie is directing from Kay Cannon’s script (additional drafts by Mike White and Dana Fox).

We don’t have any details of Lithgow’s character yet, though Captain Obvious – ah, I mean Variety – notes “it’s unlikely he’s the newest member of the Bellas.”

“Pitch Perfect 3” will hit cinemas at the end of this year, on December 22, 2017.

Aquadad is in the house! Or at least, he’s halfway in the door.

Temuera Morrison is in negotiations to join Warner Bros’ “Aquaman” as the human father of the title hero.

Should the deal come off, he’ll join Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Willem Dafoe in the cast. As reported earlier this week, Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are also in talks to join the cast.