First look at Stranger Things Season 2!

The second season of “Stranger Things” is set to be a “Ghostbusters” crossover!

Okay okay, don’t worry, I joke. But the first image from the second season has debuted, and in it, the “Stranger Things” kids are rocking their ghostbusting-finest.

EW brings us the photo, and has revealed that a season 2 teaser will air during Sunday’s Super Bowl, so make sure you tune in for that if not for the football!

The second season of the hit Netflix show is set in 1984, one year after the events of season one. Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine will return for the second season, with new additions Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Brett Gelman, Linnea Berthelsen, Sean Astin and Paul Reiser.