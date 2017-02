Sarah Paulson is attached to star in Amazon’s serial-killer drama “Lost Girls”.

Liz Garbus is directing the film which is based on investigative reporter Robert Kolker’s 2013 nonfiction book.

The story centers on a mother who is searching for her missing daughter in Long Island, NY when she discovers the murdered bodies of four girls in the woods. Michael Werwie penned the script.

The news comes via THR.