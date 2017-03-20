To celebrate the release of “Underworld: Blood Wars”, out on Blu-Ray and DVD March 22, Moviehole has 10 DVD copies of the film to giveaway!

In the next instalment of the blockbuster franchise, we follow Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) as she fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David (Theo James) and his father Thomas (Charles Dance), she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

How To Win :

Fill out your details below, and tell us, in the answer box: Which “Underworld” film is your favourite and why?

This competition closes at 6pm AEST on April 9