No Schwarzenegger for The Predator!?

For as long as it’s been in-development, Web J.Browser has pegged Shane Black and Fred Dekker’s script for “The Predator” a sequel to the original Arnold Schwarzenegger script, with the big guy himself reportedly set for an appearance of some sort. I believe even Black (who co-starred in the original film and was reportedly responsible for much of it’s cooler dialogue) mentioned a couple of times, here and there, that it followed the events of the original – and that he’d be discussing it with ‘Arnie’.

Now either things have changed – or the studio is keeping the ‘surprise’ cameo under wraps.

According to Boyd Holbrook, who plays the lead in the reboot (early rumours suggested he might even be the ‘son’ of Schwarzenegger’s character from the film), not only is the film not a sequel to the John McTiernan 1987 film but we shouldn’t get our hopes up about a ‘Dutch’ cameo.

Sigh…

The “Logan” actor tells We Got This Covered : “It’s not a sequel; Shane Black has made something totally new, somehow keeping within the realm of Predator [while also being] absolutely new in terms of the story that we’re talking about today, and rooted in something real. It’s real fresh. I don’t think you’re going to see [Arnold] Schwarzenegger. It would kind of make it a gimmick. It’s horror, science-fiction and a western.”

Here’s hoping that’s not the case and Twentieth Century Fox is indeed putting together a film that serves to satisfy both new and old fans of the franchise. Last time they alienated fans of the original, and did something “fresh” and new, it was.. “Alien vs. Predator”. We know how that worked out.

“The Predator”, which Black is directing for a 2018 release, also stars Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K.Brown, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn.