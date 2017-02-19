Live action Lion King adds Donald Glover & James Earl Jones as Simba & Mufasa!

By Ash -
3

Jon Favreau’s live-action “Lion King” remake is staring to take shape this weekend as Donald Glover and James Earl Jones are announced in the roles of Simba and Mufasa, respectively.

Fans of the 1994 animated film may know that Jones is in fact returning to play Mufasa, as he provided the voice for the character in the original film.

Stay tuned for further casting news as it comes.

