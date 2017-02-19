Lights Out filmmaker circling Shazam movie

It looks like David F. Sandberg may be the man to take on “Shazam”!

According to TheWrap, Sandberg is in talks to direct the superhero movie for New Line.

Shazam, aka Captain Marvel, aka Billy Batson, transforms into a superhero by saying the word ‘Shazam’. He then develops the powers of six mythological gods – the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury.

No word yet on who might play the hero, however it was reported last month that Dwayne Johnson is on board to play Shazam’s arch nemesis Black Adam in a separate movie.