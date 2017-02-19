Ridley Scott might be approached for The Batman now

Well, that didn’t last long. Just as we were celebrating Matt Reeves anointment as the director of “The Batman”- replacing departing helmer Ben Affleck, who’ll stay on as a co-writer, producer and actor – someone comes along and pops the big balloon at the party. The Hollywood Reporter says talks have broken down between Reeves and Warner Bros, suggesting the “Cloverfield” director won’t be taking the reins. Sure, he could come back, but at this stage it’s most likely that the studio have moved onto the next person on their list – be it rumoured candidates Fede Alavrez and Ridley Scott, or someone new. One thing’s for sure, this whole production definitely isn’t off to a great start.

Previously…

After several days of speculation and unyielding chinese whispers about the production, “The Batman” has found it’s new director.

Matt Reeves, best known for “Cloverfield” and “War for the Planet of the Apes”, has committed to directing the superhero blockbuster. The filmmaker, mentioned a week or so ago as high on a list of potential directors being eyed to replace departing director Ben Affleck, still has to do his deal but his anointment is obviously concrete enough to leak to the trades.

Affleck, who remains onboard as star and producer of the WB flick, left the project because, he stated, he was afraid he wouldn’t be able to satisfactorily wear multiple hats on the movie.

Filming on “The Batman” was due to start in May but with the switcheroos it’ll likely be pushed back to give the exhausted Affleck some time to rest before the thing begins, and a chance for Reeves to finish post and do some press on “Apes” before it hits theaters in July.

Meantime, rumours suggesting Joe Manganiello has left the project – in which he’s been attached to play the villain Deathstroke – for a part in Dwayne Johnson’s “Rampage” seem to be unfounded. While on a podcast this week, the former “True Blood” actor said he’s been doing a lot of research for the movie and has dived head-first into fight training.

This week word hit that the script for “The Batman” – which was to feature Deathstroke, as well as several other Bat-villains like The Joker – was going to be completely written, so it remains to be seen whether Manganiello will remain the film’s main antagonist.