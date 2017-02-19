Mirren’s Fate of the Furious role revealed!

If even unintentionally, “Fast & Furious 6” star Luke Evans has revealed who fellow Brit Helen Mirren is playing in the film’s latest instalment (a film he, as far as we know, doesn’t even appear in).

Asked by Yahoo! whether we might one day see Owen Shaw (Evans) again, the thesp revealed : “People come around from comas, so who knows? He’s in a military hospital because he’s the most wanted man in the world, but he’s got a very powerful brother [Jason Statham], and he’s now got a mum as well, who’s played by Helen Mirren.”

Mirren has yet to talk about her character in “The Fate of the Furious”, only saying she doesn’t get to drive.