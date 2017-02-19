Stand By Me retelling for Hulu?

A TV series featuring multiple stories and characters from some of Stephen King’s most well-known books is in the works at Hulu. Because it’s all the rage right now, the plan is to set up an interconnected universe that links those in the series – or more specifically, the town of Castle Rock.

J.J Abrams’ Bad Robot hatched the idea with Hulu, following their successful teaming on King adaptation “11.22.63” last year.

Castle Rock, Maine, is the locale for many of King’s stories – several of which have been turned into films, including “The Shawshank Redemption”, “Stand By Me”, “Cujo”, “The Dead Zone”, “The Dark Half” and “Needful Things”.

Though each season will fix primarily on one story and one set of characters – be it the kids from ‘The Body’ (the story that inspired Rob Reiner’s “Stand By Me”) or the long-suffering future predictor from “The Dead Zone” – there will be interjecting themes and other characters from previous seasons. One can assume James Franco’s time-traveling hero from “11.22.63” is a shoe-in to appear, with his being already established on the network.

Hulu released a teaser to build anticipation for the novel series.