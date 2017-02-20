Angela Lansbury joins Disney movie remake!

The legend that is Angela Lansbury has been cast as the Balloon Lady in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns”, the studio has announced.

Lansbury, a beloved member of the Disney family who has starred in “Bedknobs and Broomsticks” and voiced Mrs. Potts in the animated classic “Beauty and the Beast.”, joins Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Julie Walters, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth in the Rob Marshall directed remake. Original “Poppins” star Dick Van Dyke also appears.

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers’ additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family to rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).